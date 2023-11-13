Billie Eilish Admits She’s ‘Physically Attracted’ to Women in New Interview

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, 21, spoke about her feelings for other women in an interview with Variety published November 13. The “Bad Guy” singer, who has only been in public relationships with men, explained that although she “never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she’s still always had an admiration for other women.

“I love them so much. I love them as people,” Billie said. “I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Billie continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Later in the interview, Billie admitted that she struggles with her gender identity.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you,” she shared. “I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

As far as we know, Billie’s never dated a woman before. Her most recent relationship was with Jesse Rutherford, 32, lead vocalist of the rock band The Neighbourhood. They went their separate ways in May after almost a year together. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Billie’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement. The rep also said that there was no cheating involved and that both were “currently single.”

After the couple split, one fan did ask Billie about her thoughts about Jesse during an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on Instagram, and she had only positive things to say about her ex. “Very very good friends only. My homie forever,” she wrote, via Teen Vogue. Billie proved she’s on good terms with Jesse post-breakup when she went to the listening party for his latest solo album in August.

Before dating Jesse, Billie was in a relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce. The “Happier Than Ever” singer brought Matthew on tour with her before they broke up in May of 2022. Matthew denied that he cheated on Billie after their split.