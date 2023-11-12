Kourtney Kardashian Has ‘Invite-Only’ Rule for New Son, Whom Kim Has Yet To Meet

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, apparently has a strict “invite-only” rule when it comes to her new son. The reality star and her husband Travis Barker, 47, welcomed Rocky 13 Barker to the world earlier this month and is being cautious about when she will introduce him to family members, according to the US Sun. The outlet also revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian, 43, has yet to meet the newborn.

“Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis,” a source told the outlet. “[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”

“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list,” the source went on. “Obviously, Kris [Jenner] will be first — but who is going to get the second invite?”

“Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length.”

Kourtney and Travis’ new son joins their mixed brood, which includes Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis’ kids, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. It’s unclear exactly when Rocky was born, but Kourtney and Travis were seen leaving a Los Angeles, CA area hospital on Tuesday. Travis was also seen visiting his wife and son at the location last week.

Despite the recent joyous occasion, a source recently claimed the parents were “nervous” ahead of Rocky’s birth. “Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” a source told Us Weekly for a Thursday, November 9 report. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

“Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the source added. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!