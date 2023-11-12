Britney Spears Has a ‘Girl Crush’ on Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, is giving praise to fellow singer Taylor Swift. The “…Baby One More Time” crooner took to Instagram to share two throwback photos of her and the 33-year-old “Karma” songwriter, including one from 2003 and one from 2008, and added a caption that admitted she has a “girl crush” on her. She also revealed how Taylor requested to meet her before their first introduction.

“This is way back when but kinda cool … During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you,'” she began in the post’s message.

“I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!!,” she continued. “We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning !!! Girl crush.”

Britney’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s expressed positive remarks about Taylor. In 2015, she admitted she loves the talented artist. “I love Taylor Swift,” she said to E! News at the time. “I think she’s adorable. I love her music. Her music makes me so happy. She’s very level-headed. She’s a very, very smart girl, very wise.”

Britney isn’t the only one to love Taylor. The successful music professional has sold out her Eras Tour all over the world and has been making history with her number one albums for years. The blonde songstress just released the re-release of her 2014 album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October, and released her tenth studio album, Midnights, just over a year ago. Her latest sold out show in Argentina also included her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the NFL football team, Kansas City Chiefs, in the large audience.