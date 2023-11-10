Kelly Clarkson Reveals Taylor Swift Sends Her Flowers After She Releases Every Re-Recording

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock, CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Because of Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift has someone to thank — and she sends flowers as a proper gift, no less! The “Since U Been Gone” artist, 41, revealed to E! on November 9 that the “Cruel Summer” songstress, 33, sends her flowers “every time” she re-records another album.

”She just sent me flowers. She’s so nice. She did,” Kelly told the outlet, adding that Taylor, “was like, ‘Every time I release something’ — because she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too.”

Kelly continued to praise her friend and fellow singer-songwriter, adding, “She’s known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives and that’s her life. So, you should have the option of owning that.”

Four years ago, Kelly encouraged Taylor to take ownership of her music, since at the time, the “Love Story” singer blasted Scooter Braun after the masters to her music was sold to him by Big Machine Records. Braun, in return, owned Taylor’s first six albums with her former label.

“Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Kelly tweeted in 2019. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

While speaking with E! this week, the American Idol alum insisted that Taylor would have thought of the idea to re-record her music on her own.

“She’s a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that,” Kelly pointed out, before adding, “But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something, and it’s special to them. You know if they’re going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel, like, of all-time now.”

Whether or not she attributes her music re-recording to Kelly, Taylor continues to be a worldwide success. Her recent Eras Tour has helped her rake in the big bucks, and the “Bad Blood” artist is now a billionaire. Her tour was also brought to countless movie theaters across the nation for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, and Taylor is now on the next leg of her tour in South America.