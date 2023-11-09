Kim Kardashian Admits She Goes ‘Back and Forth’ About Getting Married for a Fourth Time

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian isn’t sure if she wants to get married again. The reality star, 43, admitted that she wasn’t sure if she was looking for a fourth marriage during a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton on The Kardashians on Thursday, November 9. Chris asked if Kim had “one more wedding inside you,” but she said that she was still deciding.

The conversation aired about two years after Kim first filed for divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, after seven years of marriage. She admitted to feeling unsure and having a few different feelings about it. “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth,” she said, via People. Chris hyped her up and said that he thought that she was in a “good place” to explore her options. Kim agreed she was in a “calm place” currently. “So maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy [in],” she said.

During a confessional, a producer asked her how she felt about a year after making a comment that she wanted to be single for two years, and she seemed to think it was a good call. “I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking,” she quipped.

While Kim’s most recent marriage was to Kanye, she has been married twice before. Her first husband was singer Damon Thomas, whom she was wed to from 2000 to 2003. After him, she wed NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, but she filed for divorce 72 days after the ceremony.

Even though Kim might be planning on being single for another year, she has spoken about having friends looking to set her up on The Kardashians. “When you’re single and all your friends are married,” she said in an October episode. “It’s like you have desperation written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I’m genuinely just okay being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”