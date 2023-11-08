RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Reveals Which Celebrity She Was Starstruck by at BravoCon

Brynn Whitfield had a memorable time at BravoCon this year, and the Real Housewives of New York City star, 37, shared more insight from the event during an exclusive video interview with Hollywood Life. Brynn even revealed which celebrity made her feel the most starstruck.

“Oh my gosh, Wayne Newton,” she said. “He brought me to tears. I love Wayne.” Though she had a fun time at the event, Brynn experienced a scary moment during her grand entrance on November 4 — her Louboutin high heels got stuck in an escalator while she descended to meet a huge crowd. Once she got to the bottom to greet the moderator, Brynn’s jaw dropped after trying to dislodge her white and red shoes from the bottom of the escalator.

Brynn was left barefoot from the accident but handled it gracefully even though the entire escalator stopped working. The moderator then joked that the shoes looked like the scene from The Wizard of Oz when the Wicked Witch of the West’s shoes were shown underneath Dorothy’s house.

Sadly, Brynn’s fashionable footwear is “not OK,” Brynn told Hollywood Life, adding that “they’re gonna go” as a result of the incident. Nevertheless, the Bravo personality knew how to dust herself off from the frightening moment, noting she had to “get back on the horse.”

Aside from BravoCon, Brynn has been enjoying the single life, “And I like it,” she said.