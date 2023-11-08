Julia Lemigova Reveals Wife Martina Navratilova’s Current Health Status After Double Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Julia Lemigova shared good news about wife Martina Navratilova‘s health in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at BravoCon. “She’s doing great. She’s cancer free,” the Real Housewives of Miami star said about the legendary tennis player, who announced her diagnosis of both breast and throat cancer in January.

Julia, 51, was by her wife’s side throughout her battle with two cancers. Martina, 67, announced she was officially cancer-free in March, and according to Julia, she’s already back to focusing on the sport that made her a household name.

“She’s actually now commentating tennis in Cancun, Mexico,” Julia told us at BravoCon in her joint interview with co-star Adriana de Moura. “She’s right back in her element. I’m here with you guys in my element, she’s in her element with tennis.”

Julia opened up about watching her wife battle cancer at the Housewife2Housewife: The New Wave of Wives panel at BravoCon on November 4. “I faced the most difficult year of my life this year because Martina was fighting two cancers at the same time,” the Bravo star said. “Now she’s cancer free.”

“So after having this fear, and like punching the fear in the face, we have cancer knocking on our door once or twice this year, and seeing Martina fight like, I admire her so much,” Julia added. “She inspired me like if she could beat cancer, l I could punch the fear out of my heart and just be who I want to be loud and proud.”

Martina confirmed she beat cancer during a March interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV. “As far as they know I’m cancer-free,” she revealed at the time. More recently, Martina took to Twitter in June to announce she had more scans done with additional good news. “After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear!” she tweeted.