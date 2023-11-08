Harry Jowsey Transforms Into Justin Timberlake for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Image Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

It ain’t no lie — Harry Jowsey brought the NSYNC era version of Justin Timberlake to the ballroom floor! While performing with this dance partner, Rylee Arnold, on Dancing With the Stars, the Too Hot to Handle personality, 26, closely resembled the “Bye, Bye, Bye,” artist, 42, with frosted hair tips and a pop music-infused outfit.

Harry and dance pro Rylee, 18, performed a jazz number to the beat of NSYNC’s hit single “It’s Gonna Be Me.” The reality TV star embraced JT’s mannequin-like semblance from the music video by donning a curly frosted blonde wig and a dark denim outfit. Even the backup dancers matched the original music video by incorporating robotic movements that resembled action figures.

Though the pop singer has not reacted to Harry’s cosplay yet, DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro informed the pair that he sent a photo of Harry to Justin. Not only that, but Justin’s bandmate Lance Bass visited Harry’s dance rehearsal to motivate him.

“You need to get out of your head and just perform,” Lance told Harry, who said in a confessional, “If I could just take Lance’s advice … I know the best dance of the night: it’s gonna be me.” Though Harry and Ryle brought all the sexy back to the dance floor, they only scored a 6 from each of the judges.

Nevertheless, Harry managed to stay in the competition, as fellow contestant Lele Pons and partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated at the end of “Music Video Night” on November 7. Lele, 27, dressed up as Shakira for a rendition of her single “Whenever, Wherever.” Other standouts among the competitors were Ariana Madix, who transformed into Britney Spears to dance to her hit “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and Alyson Hannigan went as Christina Aguilera to dance to her song “Candyman.”

Later in the episode, the entire group of contestants reunited for a dance-off, with Harry and Rylee performing to Psy’s worldwide hit, “Gangnam Style.” After watching Harry give the performance everything he had, judge and dance pro Derek Hough approached the dance floor to give Harry a hug and said, “You’re not a soloist; you’re a team player,” after noting that he had “figured out” Harry’s strength.