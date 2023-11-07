Priscilla Presley Reveals Why She Never Got Married Again After Elvis’ Death

Image Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley opened up about why she never remarried after her divorce from Elvis Presley in 1973 and even after his death in 1977. The actress, 78, opened up about him during a Q&A at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, per People. She also opened up about why they didn’t have another child after their late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. She gave birth to Lisa in 1968. After Elvis’ passing, she said that she didn’t think anyone could fill his shoes. “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” she said. “No one could ever match him.”

As Priscilla explained why she never remarried, she seemed to say that she didn’t remarry during the “Jailhouse Rock” singer’s life out of respect. “I just don’t think that he could handle that,” she said. Besides remarrying, she explained that part of the reason she and Elvis never had a second child had to do with his “very busy schedule” with performances. “He wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger,” she explained. “With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

While Priscilla never remarried, she did have a long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi for 22 years, and they had a son, Navarone Garibaldi, 36, together in 1986.

With the upcoming biopic Priscilla coming up, Elvis’ ex-wife has spoken about her relationship with the late rockstar many times in recent months. She revealed her reason that she still wants to be buried next to him in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t think I ever will again, ever,” she said. “He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humor. He had a lot of love.”

In that same interview, Priscilla also got emotional as she spoke about the death of Lisa in January. “It was unbearable,” she said. “I lost my mother. I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. Losing [Lisa’s son] Ben, that was the hardest thing for her.”