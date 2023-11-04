Vanessa Hudgens Teases Wedding Theme Ahead of Marriage to Cole Tucker

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Counting down the days! Vanessa Hudgens hinted at her wedding theme ahead of her nuptials to Cole Tucker — and it comes as no surprise given the actress’ distinct style.

“It’s hard for me because I love so many different styles,” the Princess Switch actress, 34, told E! News about having “so many decisions” to make about her big day. “I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there’s also the other side of me that’s, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I’m having a hard time figuring out where I’m gonna land.”

While the Tick, Tick … Boom! star admitted the planning process has been “overwhelming,” she’s confident she’ll “get there eventually” when it comes to perfecting all of the tiny details.

Despite the stress, Vanessa is having a blast preparing to walk down the aisle. She was all smiles during her “iconic” bachelorette weekend with her sister, Stella Hudgens, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton star Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New. The group wore matching baseball jerseys in honor of Vanessa’s MLB pro fiancé, 27, and enjoyed sight-seeing at Maroon Bells in the Elk Mountains.

Funny enough, Vanessa had her pals dress in a funeral theme for one of their nights out in Colorado, explaining on Today With Hoda & Jenna on November 2, “Because it was like death to my single self, death to Hudgens.”

Vanessa and Cole first sparked romance rumors in 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. They announced their engagement in February 2023, and the Asking for It actress said she was “extremely surprised” by the proposal.

“We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened,” she told People in March 2023. “It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”

Prior to her relationship with Cole, Vanessa dated actor Austin Butler for nine years before their split in 2020. Austin, 32, has since moved on with model Kaia Gerber. Vanessa not only found love again, but gushed that Cole is “perfect” for her.

“I am [happy]. I really am,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”