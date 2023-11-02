David Beckham’s Daughter Harper, 12, Looks Just Like Her Mom Victoria in Sweet Daddy-Daughter Halloween Selfie

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Harper Beckham posed for a super cute photo with her dad David for Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. The former soccer player, 48, posted the adorable daddy-daughter photo on Instagram, as they showed off their costumes. For the cute photo, Harper, 12, looked so much like her mom, Victoria Beckham, 49. “Happy Halloween from me and my little chipette,” he wrote with some spooky emojis.

For Halloween, Harper appeared to be dressed up as a squirrel with some makeup on her nose made to look like the critter’s nose. She also had a headband on, resembling ears, and she had on some pink eye makeup. David appeared to be dressed up as a demon, with some prosthetic horns attached to his forehead. He also showed a photo of himself with some black eye makeup around his eyes.

In the caption, David also shouted out his three sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18. “We missed you boys,” he wrote with a few jack-o-lantern emojis.

It’s clear that David and Harper share a very special bond. The soccer superstar often shares cute videos with his daughter on his social media. He’s posted plenty of adorable clips and photos of his youngest child doing his makeup for him in precious father-daughter moments. Earlier in October, he posted a photo of Harper giving him a hug, and he wrote, “Take daughter to training day.”

Sharing a photo at the end of July, he showed that he loves his “little makeup artist” and supports her. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ),” he wrote with heart emojis.

Besides her strong bond with her daughter, Harper also has a strong connection with a newer member of the Beckham family: her brother’s wife Nicola Peltz. When the family attended Victoria’s show at Paris Fashion Week, Nicola posted an adorable mirror selfie of herself with her sister-in-law. “Such a beautiful show with my baby sis. Congratulations, @victoriabeckham,” she wrote in the caption.