Nicola Peltz Poses With ‘Baby Sis’ Harper Beckham at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Image Credit: James Gillham/Shutterstock

Nicola Peltz Beckham loves spending time with her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham! The two posed for a stunning photo together at Victoria Beckhkam’s Paris Fashion Week show.

“Such a beautiful show with my baby sis. Congratulations, @victoriabeckham,” Nicola, 28, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 8. The model slayed in a black crop top, a beige slit pencil skirt and fishnet stockings in the mirror selfie, while the 12-year-old wore a beautiful white gown. Victoria, 49, commented on her daughter-in-law’s post by writing, “Love this look on you!! U look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx [sic].”

The night before, Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, were photographed taking Harper to Nobu in London. The spouses kept Harper close to them as the 24-year-old photographer kept his arm around his little sister while Nicola held her hand, according to photos published by Page Six.

Nicola was also seen supporting her in-laws at the London premiere of the Beckham TV series on October 3. On the red carpet, Nicola and Brooklyn posed close together alongside his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and his siblings Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in April 2022 nearly three years after they started dating. Over the past year, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress opened up about her marriage during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K.

“We started dating three years ago last October,” Nicola told the publication in March. “He would tell me all the time, ‘I want to be with you,’ or ‘I want to marry you.’”

The spouses make time for one another despite their busy lifestyles in the spotlight, she told the outlet. Nicola also gushed that they “spend every night together.”

“Sometimes my friends will come sleep over, and we’ll all fall asleep on the couch, or they’ll stay in my bed and Brooklyn will go sleep in the other room,” she explained. “Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one day on set in L.A. last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there. I was like, ‘You can go have a night at the apartment.’ And he said ‘no.’ So he woke up at, I don’t know, 2 a.m. to get a very, very early flight, and then flew right back after.”

In the same interview, Nicola squashed rumors that she and Victoria were feuding. Rumors previously circulated online that the women clashed over several alleged disagreements, including Nicola’s wedding dress. However, the Holidate star clarified, “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud.”