Zayn Malik Looks Unrecognizable in His Voldemort Halloween Costume in Rare New Photo

Zayn Malik went all out for Halloween this year and looked completely unrecognizable in his Voldemort costume. The 30-year-old musician shared a new photo of his spooky makeup to Instagram on October 31, which was simply captioned, “Happy Halloween,” with a spider emoji.

The former One Direction band member covered his face with the best prosthetics, which gave him the nose-flattening appearance that the Harry Potter villain has. Zayn also added dark vein-like lines across his face and neck, and he even covered his lips for a drier, scarier look. He completed the costume with a simple black shirt.

Fans couldn’t believe how different Zayn looked in the selfie. One even commented, “When I tell u I thought this was a random page, and then I saw ur name lmao [sic].”

“ZAAYNNNN I don’t even recognize you,” another wrote. “My boyfriend looks different here,” another joked. “If I ever passed you in the street, I’d never recognize you (and that’s a compliment) [sic],” a third person commented.

The “Night Changes” artist later followed up with a separate picture that he shared to his Instagram Stories. Though the photo was darker, his Voldemort costume still concealed his facial features perfectly.

In the past, Zayn rarely made public appearances or posted photos. However, he returned to music this past summer following a two-year hiatus with his sensual single “Love Like This.”

However, Zayn has also found himself back in the spotlight for another reason — his ex Gigi Hadid has been spotted getting close to actor Bradley Cooper over the past several weeks. Zayn and Gigi, 28, previously dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, and they share daughter Khai together.

“He is learning to accept the reality that he needs to move forward and take care of himself while putting his daughter first, and doing what’s best for their family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on October 10, referring to Zayn’s feelings about Gigi’s newfound romance.

Despite his dramatic falling out with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in 2021, the exes appear to have a healthy co-parenting relationship. He acknowledged this during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July.

​​“Co-parenting is good. Yeah, we have a really good relationship for Khai. She is the main importance,” Zayn emphasized. “I have 50 percent of the time [with Khai], and that time is so important. She is growing up so fast. When I’m with her, I don’t work. I spend the full day with her doing things she wants to do like painting, park, the zoo and having fun. As an adult things go gray, and she has bought the color back for me for sure.”