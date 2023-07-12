Zayn Malik Believes He ‘Dealt’ With Yolanda Hadid Allegations In ‘Best Way’ He Could: Rare Interview

The 'Pillow Talk' singer admitted that he 'wasn't trying to get in a negative back and forth' for the sake of his daughter Khai reading the coverage someday.

July 12, 2023 11:01AM EDT
Zayn Malik revealed that he felt like his handling of Yolanda Hadid’s 2021 allegations against him was the “best way” to try to resolve the issue within the family in a new interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, released on Wednesday, July 12. He admitted that he felt like his handling of the situation was “amicable” and “respectful,” and he wanted to try to resolve it within the family.

Zayn, 30, had been arrested and charged with harassment, following a heated argument with Yolanda, 59. The former One Direction singer shares a daughter Khai, 2, with Yolanda’s daughter Gigi28. Following the incident, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to the charges. He and Gigi have since split up, and they share custody of their daughter. 

Following the incident, Zayn has not spoken about the allegations, save for a brief statement, where he denied “striking” Yolanda. When Alex Cooper asked about the incident and his approach to responding to it, he said that he didn’t want to “get involved” with the online response, because it “takes so much time.” He admitted, “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about.”

Zayn opened up about his handling of Yolanda’s allegations against him in the new interview. (Shutterstock)

Zayn revealed that he was thinking of his daughter’s future when considering a public response to the incident. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her,” he said. “Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it.”

He later admitted that he felt like his handling was the “best way” to go about the public response to the incident. “I believe I dealt with it in in the best way like in amicable, respectful way and that’s all that needs to be said, you know, Yeah, just I feel like it’s a lot of negativity,” he said. “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you know, you don’t need a whole audience of people and opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two.”

