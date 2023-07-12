Zayn Malik Believes He ‘Dealt’ With Yolanda Hadid Allegations In ‘Best Way’ He Could: Rare Interview

Zayn Malik revealed that he felt like his handling of Yolanda Hadid’s 2021 allegations against him was the “best way” to try to resolve the issue within the family in a new interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, released on Wednesday, July 12. He admitted that he felt like his handling of the situation was “amicable” and “respectful,” and he wanted to try to resolve it within the family.

Zayn, 30, had been arrested and charged with harassment, following a heated argument with Yolanda, 59. The former One Direction singer shares a daughter Khai, 2, with Yolanda’s daughter Gigi, 28. Following the incident, Zayn pleaded “no contest” to the charges. He and Gigi have since split up, and they share custody of their daughter.

According to TMZ, the encounter happened last week on her ranch in Pennsylvania. On Thursday morning, the One Direction alum posted a statement about it on Twitter about how this "is and still should be" a private family matter. "As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Following the incident, Zayn has not spoken about the allegations, save for a brief statement, where he denied “striking” Yolanda. When Alex Cooper asked about the incident and his approach to responding to it, he said that he didn’t want to “get involved” with the online response, because it “takes so much time.” He admitted, “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about.”

Zayn revealed that he was thinking of his daughter’s future when considering a public response to the incident. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her,” he said. “Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it.”

He later admitted that he felt like his handling was the “best way” to go about the public response to the incident. “I believe I dealt with it in in the best way like in amicable, respectful way and that’s all that needs to be said, you know, Yeah, just I feel like it’s a lot of negativity,” he said. “If something happens in the family, I’d rather keep that between the family, you know, you don’t need a whole audience of people and opinions because it’s hard enough to manage between two.”