Francia Raisa Admits She ‘Didn’t Speak’ to Selena Gomez for a Year After Documentary Snub

Francia Raisa opened up about the rumors about a feud with her pal Selena Gomez in a new interview with Today on Tuesday, October 31. The actress, 35, opened up about how all the drama played out, including she didn’t talk to the “Single Soon” singer, 31, after her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind and Me was released.

While Selena and Francia had been friends for some time, they shared an even closer connection because, in 2017, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena. Despite being close, things got awkward in 2022. In an interview for the documentary, the Only Murders in the Building star was speaking about her friendship with Taylor Swift and described the 1989 singer as her “only friend in the industry.” Francia saw the quote in an Instagram post and wrote “interesting” in a since-deleted comment.

Amid all the drama, Francia admitted that she took a break from chatting with Selena, until July of this year. “We didn’t talk for a year after that whole situation with her documentary happened,” she told Today. “I just was like, ‘I need my space.”

Francia admitted that Selena’s birthday tribute to her in July was a bit of a surprise, but it seems to have reignited their friendship. In August, the two ladies got together for dinner and talked about everything that had happened. “I told her everything,” she said. “So there was just a lot of misunderstanding even with the whole documentary — we hashed all that out.”

The actress further explained how the rekindling of their friendship led to them creating a salsa brand together, with her telling paparazzi that “There’s no beef.” Ultimately, she revealed that sometimes these sorts of misunderstandings just happen. “It was nothing personal on my end. I know it wasn’t anything personal on her end,” she told the outlet. “I think it just needed to happen.”

Since reuniting, Francia has spoken about how she’s felt like the time apart from one another was helpful. “We had to almost kind of go on our own journey and grow. I am very happy in my career and I don’t know if I would be able to do that if I didn’t really take some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me, because I wasn’t okay,” she told Extra earlier in October.