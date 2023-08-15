Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Prove They’re BFFs As They Enjoy Night Out Bowling In L.A.: Photos

The close friends were photographed walking outside in casual outfits before getting into a vehicle during the fun night.

August 15, 2023 10:19PM EDT
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez, left, and Francia Raisa arrive at the Billboard Women in Music event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter Francia Raisa, center, hugs woman of the year award winner Selena Gomez, left, as presenter Elle Fanning looks on at the Billboard Women in Music event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Selena Gomez waves as she steps out today with Francia Raisa and grabs a bite to eat with a big smile at Panera Bread before heading to the studio. Yesterday Selena spent a little time with new beau Justin Bieber, which can put a big smile on any girls face.**SHOT ON 2/7/11**Pictured: Selena Gomez, Francia RaisaBACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: RHEA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, and Francia Raisa, 35, proved their friendship is still going strong when they visited a bowling alley in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night. The “Wolves” crooner and actress were photographed walking outside the building while wearing casual outfits before getting into a vehicle. They both looked down and seemed to try to avoid looking at nearby cameras during the outing.

Selena wore a light blue hoodie over a white tee, gray sweatpants, and tan boots as her hair was pulled back into a low bun. She also accessorize with small hoop earrings. Francia wore a white sleeveless crop top, black leggings, and black and white sneakers. She also had her hair down.

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena and Francia at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Selena and Francia’s latest outing comes two days after they went to dinner together. They dined at the popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi and seemed to have a great time while dressed to impress. Photos of them smiling while sitting down at a table together made their way across social media, and Selena also hilariously posted a photo of their matching leopard print shoes. “this was not planned,” she wrote in the caption.

Before Selena and Francia’s outings, they were facing rumors of a feud between them. The latter, who famously donated a kidney to Selena after she needed one due to her lupus diagnosis, spoke out about the speculation, in an interview that was published on Aug. 1. “Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this,” Francia said on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast. “I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective.”

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena and Francia have recently been debunking feud rumors with their latest outings. (Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock)

“She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to,” Francia then said about the kidney donation. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”

