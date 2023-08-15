Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Prove They’re BFFs As They Enjoy Night Out Bowling In L.A.: Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, and Francia Raisa, 35, proved their friendship is still going strong when they visited a bowling alley in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night. The “Wolves” crooner and actress were photographed walking outside the building while wearing casual outfits before getting into a vehicle. They both looked down and seemed to try to avoid looking at nearby cameras during the outing.

Selena wore a light blue hoodie over a white tee, gray sweatpants, and tan boots as her hair was pulled back into a low bun. She also accessorize with small hoop earrings. Francia wore a white sleeveless crop top, black leggings, and black and white sneakers. She also had her hair down.

Selena and Francia’s latest outing comes two days after they went to dinner together. They dined at the popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi and seemed to have a great time while dressed to impress. Photos of them smiling while sitting down at a table together made their way across social media, and Selena also hilariously posted a photo of their matching leopard print shoes. “this was not planned,” she wrote in the caption.

Before Selena and Francia’s outings, they were facing rumors of a feud between them. The latter, who famously donated a kidney to Selena after she needed one due to her lupus diagnosis, spoke out about the speculation, in an interview that was published on Aug. 1. “Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this,” Francia said on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast. “I always thought about it from an actor’s perspective.”

“She and I went public with our situation years ago, and honestly, we had to,” Francia then said about the kidney donation. “The press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it. As for what’s going on lately…does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise.”