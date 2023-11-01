Emma Slater Praises Mauricio Umansky After Their Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I’m Very Blessed to Have Met You’

Image Credit: ABC

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater’s Dancing with the Stars journey has come to an end, but their friendship will last forever. Following their elimination on Monster Night, Emma, 34, took to Instagram to open up about how much this partnership with Mauricio, 53, has meant to her.

“To the best partner I could have asked for. @mumansky18 what a journey we have had! How much fun was that!!!!!!! Wow I’m so proud of you and I’m proud of what we achieved,” Emma’s message began. “I loved every minute of dancing with you, and teaching you, our rehearsals would go so fast. You’re such an incredible learner!! Your improvement on the show is a testament to how hard you worked during our rehearsals. I loved secretly watching you practice by yourself when you thought no one is watching, you even got better at dancing without me!! Hahaha nothing made me prouder than watching you get really excited about your pointed feet.”

She continued, “Thank you @mumansky18 for all that you’ve done for me, for being the greatest friend, for all the amazing conversations we had, for making me feel like I knew you after three days!! You show me such kindness, warmth and genuine care.”

The DWTS pro gushed that she’s “very blessed” to have met Mauricio and now calls him one of her “greatest friends.” She added, “You are an amazing person truly. Ahhhhh I’m just so happy we got to have our season!!!Cant wait to dance again with you @mumansky18! I hope you are so proud of yourself partner.”

During the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars, the RHOBH star and Emma danced a fierce Argentine tango that earned a 31 out of 40 from the judges. But at the end of the night, Mauricio and Emma found themselves going home.

After the elimination, Emma praised Mauricio’s dedication to dancing. “I think the [best] way to go out is when you made so much improvement,” Emma told ET. “And to perform an Argentine tango — which is the one that you wanted — and to lead me around the floor with that kind of passion, it is really exceptional.”

Emma also admitted that she has a “real, soulful connection” to Mauricio and said they’ll be “friends for life.” Emma and Mauricio, who is currently separated from Kyle Richards, recently had to deny romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands. “I think when you’re comfortable with someone and you can have stimulating conversations and it keeps rolling — also when you’re rehearsing for four hours a day — you get to really know people,” Emma said. “So this has been a blessing. He’s so special. Such a positive energy. Gets the best out of everybody.”