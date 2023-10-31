Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Rock Adorable Family Halloween Costumes With Son Phoenix, 8 Months

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton paid homage to her friends Britney Spears and Katy Perry with her family Halloween costumes this year. The 42-year-old socialite dressed as the two pop stars and showed off her fabulous looks on social media — and her husband Carter Reum and their 8-month-old son Phoenix joined in on the fun! For her first costume, Paris transformed into Britney, 41, by wearing the iconic flight attendant outfit from the “Toxic” music video. Paris dressed baby Phoenix as a pilot to go along with the airplane theme.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to your flight crew,” Paris wrote on Instagram with photos of the mother-son duo in their Britney-inspired costumes. The Paris in Love star also shared a TikTok video of her and Phoenix during their Halloween photoshoot. Britney’s song “Lucky” played to the video which Paris captioned, “Feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Carter, 42, joined his wife and son for their second sets of costumes that honored Katy, 39. The family of three all wore red mushroom hats to channel Katy’s iconic look from her Las Vegas residency that Paris recently attended. Paris went all out by wearing an all-red latex outfit and donning dark black hair. Carter rocked a red shirt and white pants, while Phoenix had on a small beige onesie.

In the photos of their Katy-inspired costumes, Paris and Carter posed with their son for his first Halloween. Paris showed a behind-the-scenes look of the family photoshoot on TikTok and noted that she was “twinning” with Phoenix. “Baby P slayed his first First Halloween,” Paris wrote alongside one of the videos. “His smile melts my heart🥹 Love him so much!”

Paris and Carter announced they welcomed their son via surrogacy in January. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris gushed to PEOPLE at the time. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Recently, Paris defended her son from online trolls who made negative comments about Phoenix’s appearance after she posted him on Instagram. She clapped back on TikTok and called the critics “sick” for making fun of Phoenix’s large skull. Paris also insisted that her baby boy is “perfectly healthy.”