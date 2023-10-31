Kim & Khloe Kardashian Rock Bratz Dolls Halloween Costumes: Photos

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 43, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, 39, have a “passion for fashion!” The Kardashians stars showed off their Bratz dolls Halloween costumes via Instagram and sent fans into a frenzy over the fierce looks. For the festive ensemble, the SKIMS founder rocked a pink plaid corset complete with a matching skort. She added a matching pink plaid beret hat, white stockings, a Bratz purse, and platform heels.

Meanwhile, Khloe, for her part, looked extra stylish in a plaid yellow mini dress. The 39-year-old rocked the dress with a white turtleneck top underneath, a yellow plaid beret, and knee-high black platform boots. “BRATZ DOLLZ,” Kim captioned the carousel of photos. They were also photographed alongside their friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie June Halcro, who also rocked plaid and houndstooth outfits. Olivia sizzled in the black-and-white mini dress, while Natalie wowed in the blue plaid ensemble.

The costumes were based on illustrator Hayden Williams‘ sketches, who took to Instagram to gush over the outfits that same day. “Hayden Williams x #Clueless x #Bratz vibes Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Pierson & Natalie Halcro, all wearing my designs, inspired by the iconic movie Clueless. Designs made by the talented @houseofjmc & styled by @superrdani,” he captioned the post. “Fun fact, these designs that I sketched the Bratz wearing, were part of my sold out collab with Missguided back in 2019, but these are a more luxe/high end version of the designs, & everyone nailed it! So beautifully executed! Shoutout to the Kardashian’s for always being so supportive of my work. Much love always.”

Soon after Kim and her sister shared the photos of their costumes, many of their millions of fans flooded the comments with compliments. “Kim is that girl,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Y’all look so cute.” Olivia even chimed in to joke about the makeup used to execute the look. “those prosthetics thoughhhhhh [sic] lololol,” she joked. Meanwhile, the official Bratz Instagram account also reacted. “This is our new Roman Empire,” they wrote, while also adding, “Best friend!”

Aside from Kim and Khloe, many of the KarJenner sisters have been in the Halloween spirit this year! One day prior to the holiday, Kourtney, 44, shared her Beetlejuice costume alongside her husband, Travis Barker, 47. The pregnant Lemme founder rocked a red wedding gown while Travis opted for Beetlejuice’s wedding tux. Elsewhere, Kylie and Kendall Jenner sported Sugar and Spice costumes from Batman Forever. The Kardashian kids also got into the spirit as North West, 10, and Penelope Disick, 11, dressed up as the Cheetah Girls for Halloween!