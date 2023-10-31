Kelly Ripa’s Halloween Costumes of 2023 With Mark Consuelos: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & More

Image Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ WABC

Kelly Ripa is the Halloween queen of daytime! For Live! with Kelly and Mark’s annual Halloween show, the host, 53, wowed in a number of different costumes alongside husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. Ahead of the October 31 episode, Kelly teased Live!’s “Halloween: The Eras Show.”

The 2023 episode is the first Halloween edition of the show since Mark, 52, took over as co-host from Ryan Seacrest earlier this year. Mark has joined Kelly for the talk show’s Halloween episodes in the past and had a blast dressing up.

Every year, Kelly goes all out for Halloween. In 2022, Kelly and Ryan, 48, dressed up as Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The All My Children alum also dressed up as Kourtney Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, Billie Eilish, and more. Over the course of the episode, Kelly and Ryan rocked more than 70 costumes. Naturally, Kelly didn’t hold back in 2023. Scroll down to see Kelly and Mark’s most memorable Halloween costumes this year.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Kelly and Mark embraced the moment and dressed up as new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their Halloween show. Mark repped Travis’ Chiefs jersey and his notable mustache. Kelly rocked a long blonde wig (with bangs, of course) and a similar look to one Taylor’s worn to a game.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Scandoval became one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year. Kelly and Mark reenacted Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s huge fight on Vanderpump Rules after his affair was exposed. Mark’s Sandoval impression is spot on. Kelly and Mark also recreated Ariana and Tom’s reunion looks!

Sonny and Cher

Kelly and Mark took a trip back into the past and dressed up as the iconic pair Sonny and Cher. Kelly sported a sleek black wig and dramatic eye makeup to play Cher, while Mark fully embraced the 1970s Sonny with a full mustache and white denim suit.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Kelly and Mark perfectly encapsulated the legendary duo Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz from I Love Lucy. In a black-and-white scene during their Halloween show, Kelly wore Lucy’s iconic polka dress.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple

The Golden Bachelor is fall TV’s biggest hit, so it’s no surprise that Kelly and Mark had to spoof the show on Halloween. The married co-hosts dressed up as an elderly couple taking part in The Golden Bachelor in Paradise: Platinum Edition. ABC, just greenlight the spinoff already!