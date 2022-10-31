Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.

The theme for this year’s Halloween show was Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best In The Universe. Kelly and Ryan teased some of their costumes ahead of Halloween, including their takes on shows like House of Dragons, Stranger Things, The Bachelor and The Kardashians, among others. As always, Kelly and Ryan parodied some of the year’s biggest pop culture moments with their various looks. It’s standard for talk show hosts to dress up for Halloween on their shows, but Kelly and Ryan really take things to the next level.

To kick off the show, Kelly and Ryan channeled Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then came a pre-taped Bachelor skit, with Ryan Seacrest starring as one Bachelor in a set of triplets. Meanwhile, Kelly starred as three of the contestants on the season, all named Ashley. Jesse Palmer even showed up to host, while Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey also made an appearance. Next up, Kelly and Ryan took on Top Gun in an “audition” for Top Gun 3. Ryan also mocked FX’s show The Bear in another look.

In a Say Yes to the Dress: Celebrity Edition skit, Kelly Ripa dressed as Kourtney Kardashian looking for her wedding dress. She also dressed as Teresa Giudice, who got married this year as well. The skit mocked Teresa’s wild wedding hairstyle. In another series of looks, Kelly went as Billie Eilish and Ryan channeled Harry Styles. Another pre-taped skit showed Ryan as Austin Butler’s Elvis, as well as Kelly as Nancy Sinatra.

“We are jumping through a portal that will take us as many places as we can go,” Kelly said in the days leading up to the event. “It’s like, how many costumes can we torture ourselves with this year?” Well, it turns out that the 2022 show had more than 75 total costumes!

“It’s like a nightmare because something always goes wrong and you’ve got sometimes four minutes to make a change,” Kelly admitted ahead of Halloween.” You don’t realize how fast four minutes go until you’re changing completely your persona, hair, makeup, skin color in that amount of time!”

Kelly has been taking part in Live’s Halloween show since she joined Regis Philbin as a co-host in 2001. “There hasn’t been a character I haven’t loved,” she gushed. “I like the pageantry of dressing up and playing different characters.” Ryan, on the other hand, isn’t as enthusiastic. “I like to be efficient,” he explained. “I like to get in, get it done, move on to the next thing in the day. So anything with prosthetics and makeup are a drag for me.”

In 2021, Kelly and Ryan wore a total of 40 costumes throughout their hour-long show. They took on shows like Bridgerton, Squid Games and Ted Lasso for the “Out of This World Halloween” special, which also included a segment of them in astronaut outfits, preparing to head to space. From Jane Fonda to Richard Simmons and Suzanne Somers, there was a wide range of epic costumes throughout the show.