Milo Ventimiglia Married to Jarah Mariano in Romantic Private Ceremony

Milo Ventimiglia, 46, is officially a husband! The This Is Us and Gilmore Girls alum married model Jarah Mariano, 38, in a secret ceremony earlier in 2023, as confirmed by US Weekly on October 30. The outlet revealed that the duo was married in a “private wedding ceremony” among their closest family and friends sometime at the start of the year.

Although no further details were given, Milo and his now-wife looked stunning in the photos given to US Weekly. The bride rocked a white backless gown that featured tiny straps and a plunging neckline. Jarah completed her look with a flower crown, and wore her brunette tresses straight down. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old heartthrob looked dapper in white button-up shirt and matching trousers. Milo tied his wedding ensemble together with similar flowers around his neck that were featured on Jarah’s crown.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the actor were reportedly first linked in 2022. However, they have never publicly confirmed their romance. The outlet reported that Milo purchased a home in Malibu in 2022, and has been spotted alongside Jarah in California in recent months. Neither Milo nor Jarah have never been married previously. And although they share a plethora of photos on social media, neither features the other on their accounts, as they prefer to keep the romance private.

Several years prior to the nuptials, in March 2017, Milo spoke to US Weekly about the possibility of kids. The conversation was sparked amid his portrayal of TV dad Jack Pearson on This Is Us. “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he explained at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

Both Jarah and her husband appear to have been taking a pause from social media in recent months. Milo’s last post was in May 2022. “Undisclosed. MV,” he captioned the car selfie. Meanwhile, Jarah took to Instagram in January 2023 to share a video from her tropical vacation. “Cherreh,” she captioned the clip. Neither of them has shared the wedding news on social media at the time of publication.