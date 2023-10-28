Travis Kelce May Have Taylor Swift’s Photo as His Phone Background & Her Fans Are Swooning

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, may have a photo of his new girlfriend Taylor Swift as the background/lockscreen to his cellphone. The singer’s devoted fans noticed the possible image when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end held his device in his hand while watching the World Series game 1 in Arlington, TX on Friday. After a photo from the phone-holding moment went viral, the supporters analyzed what they saw and compared the blurry image to a photo of Taylor from her recent Eras Tour movie premiere.

Some social media users pointed out how they could see Taylor’s bangs in the photo on the phone. “travis has got taylor as his lockscreen i’d recognise (sic) those bangs anywhere LFG,” one person wrote, while another shared, “Travis is so me because I also have Taylor as my lockscreen. A third agreed. “Yeah, that’s definitely her bangs right there,” they wrote.

The speculation about Travis’ phone comes after he made headlines for dancing in the stands to Taylor’s song 2014 hit song “Shake it Off” during the same game. He later also sang along to her song “Love Story” while at a post-game party at a bar and appeared to film himself with his phone during the fun. Some of Taylor’s fans shared comments about how he may have sent the video to her.

Travis and Taylor first sparked romance rumors around the same time she showed up to one of his Chiefs games for the first time back in September. She’s showed up to several more since then, and the lovebirds have showed off PDA during some of their dinner outings. The “Welcome to New York” crooner also proudly kissed her beau’s cheek, in a recent social media photo.

This week, a source told PEOPLE that the romance between Taylor and Travis is becoming “more serious” as time goes on. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” the source said. They also described Travis as “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.”