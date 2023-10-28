Travis Kelce Dances to ‘Shake It Off’ at World Series Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, showed support for girlfriend Taylor Swift, 33, during the World Series game 1 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end danced around to the singer’s 2014 hit song “Shake it Off” as he stood in the crowd at the sporting event. He flashed a big smile while enjoying the tune, and rocked his arms from side to side.

A video taken during the memorable moment shows Travis wearing a casual outfit that included a multi-colored plaid shirt with a patchwork design. He also rocked a green and yellow baseball cap that read “Midnight Rodeo Co.” on the front.

In addition to dancing at the World Series game, Travis danced to Taylor’s 2008 song “Love Story” at a bar on the same day. A video, which can be seen below, showed the athlete celebrating at what appeared to be a post-game party after the Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks, and he once again embraced the Taylor-themed moment. He also seemed to be take a video of himself jamming out to the tune.

Travis’ latest outing comes after a source told PEOPLE that his romance with Taylor is becoming “more serious” as time goes on. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” the source said. They also described Travis as “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.”

Since sparking romance rumors earlier this year, Travis and Taylor have been more and more open about showing off PDA whenever they’re together. During their latest hangouts, they were photographed holding hands and the “Midnight Rain” songwriter even kissed her new beau on the cheek in a photo taken on the same day as his last Chiefs game. It’s also been reported that Travis recently bought a new mansion in a gated community in Kansas City, MO, where his team is based, because he wants more “privacy” amid the new relationship.