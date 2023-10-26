Will Smith Congratulates Jada Pinkett Smith on Her Bombshell Memoir ‘Worthy’ Being a Bestseller

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Will Smith showed that he was very proud of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, after her memoir Worthy was announced to be a part of The New York Times bestsellers list on Thursday, October 25. Jada thanked her fans for their support, and Will left a very excited comment to support her. “‘New York Times Bestselling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith’ CONGRATS, MAMA! Big Looks,” he wrote.

In the caption for her video, Jada showed gratitude to everyone who’s bought and read the book, and not just the coverage surrounding it. “Thank you to the [Red Table Talk] family, the Worthy Warriors, and to all who wanted to know my story beyond headlines,” she wrote.

Jada also shouted out the other three women who are at the top of the hardcover non-fiction bestsellers list: Rachel Maddow (Prequel), Cassidy Hutchinson (Enough), and Dolly Parton (Behind the Seams). “I found out yesterday that we made it to number 3 on The New York Times’ bestsellers list, and I’ll tell you what’s even more dope is that it’s four women at the top of the bestsellers list right now,” Jada said. “I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top of the bestsellers list.”

Amid the promotion of the book, Jada has opened up about many aspects of her marriage to Will, including that the two of them have been separated since 2016. The actress revealed that they were going to reveal the separation during their RTT conversation about the “entanglement” drama, but she revealed that Will wasn’t ready to yet during an appearance on the On Purpose podcast.

Despite their separation, Will made a surprise appearance at one of Jada’s book events in Baltimore, and he gushed about her. “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” he said in part. “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”