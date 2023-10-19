Will Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith After Separation Reveal & Declares He’ll Stand By Her Forever

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Will Smith made an unexpected appearance during Jada Pinkett Smith’s book talk at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 18. The Independence Day star, 55, took the stage to make a touching speech about his wife, 52, despite the fact that they’ve been separated since 2016.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Will said to Jada during the event, according to The Baltimore Sun. He noted that they’ve had a “very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

The King Richard star admitted that he’s “happier” than he’s “ever been in my entire life,” according to The Baltimore Banner. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed. And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices,” he said. “There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine.”

Jada recently released her bombshell memoir Worthy and opened up about the struggles she’s faced with Will. She admitted that she and Will have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016. Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, but Jada and Will still have so much love for one another. “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” Will told the crowd.

The Girls Trip star was fully supported by her family at her hometown event. Will and Jada were joined by Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and Trey Smith at the event.

Despite their issues, Jada and Will are going to stick together. Jada’s been vocal that she and Will do not plan on ever getting a legal divorce. “Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them?” Will asked the crowd. He vowed to be that person for Jada, whom he affectionately called his “best friend.”