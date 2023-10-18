Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Her Kids Initially Reacted to Her Bombshell Memoir

Image Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up in a way she never has before in her new memoir, Worthy. Since she revealed so much about her personal life and family, the Girls Trip actress, 52, made sure her kids wouldn’t be in the dark about what she’d written. “What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that,” Jada told InStyle.

Jada and Will Smith share two children, Willow Smith, 22, and Jaden Smith, 25. Jada is also a stepmom to Will’s oldest son, Trey Smith, 30. In her interview, Jada admitted that just one of her kids has read her book.

“Willow has read [it], she’s an avid reader, and she’s the next author in the family,” the Scream 2 alum revealed. Jada added that Willow “loved” her mom’s memoir “before it was even edited.”

Jada continued, “She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it. But the boys [Jaden and Trey], I just told them what was in it. They’ll read it eventually.”

Leading up to the release of her memoir, Jada revealed that she’s been separated from Will for the last 7 years. Jada explained on NBC News that she and Will, 55, have been living “completely separate lives.” Despite their separation, Jada and Will don’t plan on getting a legal divorce. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said.

Given everything that’s. been revealed about their relationship recently, Jada and Will’s kids “feel bad” for Will. “They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The source also added that the kids “wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

Will made a public statement about Jada’s book and showed his support amid the drama, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he told The New York Times.