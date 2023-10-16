Will Smith Says He Has ‘Notifications Off’ After Reacting to Jada’s Marriage Comments

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Will Smith is turning his “notifications off.” After responding to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments about marriage in her new memoir, the King Richard star, 55, posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Sunday, October 15. He seemed like he was in good spirits though, as he kicked back and relaxed on a scenic boat ride. He even included a smiley emoticon in his caption.

In the clip, Will posted a shot of him lying on a bench in a lifejacket. He had a voiceover explaining that he falls asleep very easily, even if he’s going over choppy water. “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere,” the voiceover said. A phone could also be heard ringing and text notifications going off. After the clip of him lying down, he had another video of him standing on deck and admiring the beautiful view of the horizon.

Ahead of the release of her book, Jada, 52, revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016 in an interview with NBC News. The couple have been married since 1997. Despite separating, the actress did vow to not get a legal divorce from Will. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said.

The upcoming memoir is expected to share more details about Will and Jada’s marriage. The I Am Legend actor shared his reaction to some of Jada’s comments in response to a comment request from The New York Times. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life,” he told the outlet, “a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Jada further explained their separation in an appearance on TalkShopLive. “As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation … in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together,” she said. “It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together.”