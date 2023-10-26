Malia Obama Debuts Red Hair Makeover & Fresh Cut in New Photos

Image Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Malia Obama has a brand new hairstyle! Former President Barack Obama’s older daughter, 25, was spotted with a new red-dyed look in photos, which you can see here, via Daily Mail. Besides dying it red, Malia also got it cut much shorter than it was. Her previously brunette hair was so long that it passed her waist, but now, her hair appears to reach the middle of her back.

Malia was seen leaving a movie theater in Los Angeles with a friend. Besides the new hair makeover, the former first daughter kept things casual, as she rocked a gray tanktop and matching pin-striped slacks, under a white cardigan. She completed the look with a pair of black boots. She was also seen carrying a large black bag, and at one point, she was seen chatting with her friend in the lobby. The two also shared a hug.

Besides catching movies, Malia has had a very busy year. She was one of the staff writers on Donald Glover’s Amazon Prime series Swarm. She had been hired back in 2021, and the comedy-horror satire had its premiere back in March. Notably, she penned the fifth episode, called “Girl, Bye,” which showrunner Janine Nabers called “one of the wildest episodes” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Donald also complimented her work ethic in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he said.

While Malia’s parents try to keep their daughters’ personal lives more private, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how her parenting style has changed in a March episode of her podcast, The Light. “I’m moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief,” she said. “That’s a lovely thing – to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that ‘OK, I think I didn’t mess them up.'” Malia is the older of Barack and Michelle’s two daughters. The former president and first lady also have a younger daughter, Sasha, 22.