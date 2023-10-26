JAY-Z Reveals Why Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, Asks Him for Fashion Advice

Image Credit: David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is undeniably fashionable. And now, her famous dad says he’s had a hand in that. “She used to be frontin’ on me a little bit,” the rapper told Gayle King during an interview on CBS Mornings shared on October 26. “But I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now she asks me, if this is cool, if her sneakers or whatever she’s wearing.” “She wants your advice,” Gayle added.

He also hilariously admitted that it took her some time to realize her dad had anything to offer in the department of style. “She’s come back,” he said. “There was a time where she was like, ‘Daaaaad,’” he added as he pantomimed an embarrassed teen covering their face.

“I was like, ‘I’m cool,” the rapper hilariously joked. “‘I don’t know what you sayin,’ I’m cool. You got cool parents! At your house, your parents [are] cool.'”

JAY-Z and Queen Bey are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, now 7 years old. And in 2021, the icon revealed what he thinks is most important about being a dad. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs,” he told The Sunday Times. “Not ‘here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

In his opinion, the key to successfully raising a child is, “to provide a loving environment.” “Be very attentive to who they want to be,” the Roc Nation founder explained. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”