Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Has Crazy Fall Off Stage & Her Fans React: Watch

Not everyone knows their way around a stage! Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique had a pretty intense-looking fall from a stage at an event on Tuesday, October 24. The soccer player was promoting his King’s League Americas organization when he went to chat with some fans. As he made his way to the edge of the stage, he didn’t appear to notice a gap and took the fall.

In the clip, Gerard appeared to be having a conversation on his phone or listening to something from the speaker. He walked to the edge of the stage as a fan held out a jersey. He seemed to still have his phone to his ear, but he appeared to be going to sign it. As he stepped toward the supporter, he fell right off the stage. Later in the clip, some of the team members working the event appeared to try to help him up.

Gerard Pique went to sign a fans shirt but then this happened… pic.twitter.com/mvPMcDZRYX — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 25, 2023

Hopefully, Gerard is okay after the fall, but some of Shakira’s fans did laugh at the video with many shouting out the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer. “Shakira’s still playing with that voodoo doll I see,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Shakira owns the earth and now it’s taking care of him too, we love to see it,” another fan wrote. That’s just a small sampling of what people have posted.

This hasn’t been the only time that Gerard has been trolled by his ex’s fans since their 2022 split. Back in July, some people started chanting Shakira’s name as the soccer player entered a Madrid nightclub. Gerard has clapped back at some of the reactions to their split in an April 2023 interview. “So my ex is Latin American … you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives,” he said.

Shakira and Gerard were together from 2011 until their split in 2022, and they share two sons. Since they broke up, the singer has seemingly dissed her ex in a few of her new songs, including the track “Copa Vacia,” which she dropped over the summer.