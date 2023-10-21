Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Romance Reportedly ‘Fizzles Out’ After Two Months

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Boyer David/ABACA/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, 48, and Irina Shayk, 37, are no longer dating, according to TMZ. The retired professional football player and model reportedly enjoyed a brief romance that started in the summer, but it’s now apparently “fizzled out,” the outlet reported. There apparently was no drama or scandal between them before the split, and they just moved on.

The former reported lovebirds hinted that they may no longer be dating when they were seen traveling alone a lot in the past few weeks. During the latest sighting, Tom was in seen in Miami, FL while Irina was seen in New York. It’s unclear when they last hung out together, but they first sparked romance rumors in July.

In the summer, Irina reportedly spent the night at Tom’s house in Los Angeles, CA and they were seen getting affectionate in a car. They also took an overseas trip together and were seen coming out of the same hotel in London, England.

Before Tom and Irina reportedly called it quits, she sparked rumors that she and her ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea, 6, were back together. The beauty posted a photo of the actor to social media but the move seemed to just be a friendly one. The former couple dated for four years before their split in 2019 and he has been most recently romantically linked to Gigi Hadid.

Like Irina, Tom also had a high-profile relationship with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. They said “I do” in 2009 and welcomed their two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. After splitting in 2022, they opened up about their divorce in statements.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom’s statement read. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”