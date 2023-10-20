Jessie James Decker Shares Sexy Photo of Eric Decker Wearing Nothing but an Apron in the Kitchen

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, clearly like to have a lot of fun in the kitchen. The country star, 35, posted a sexy photo of her husband, 36, going nearly nude as he rocked only an apron on Wednesday, October 18. Jessie wrote that it was to commemorate the release of her cookbook Just Eat, and fittingly, he posed with it in their kitchen.

In the photo, Eric turned with the apron covering his front, as his rear end hung out the back (although Jessie added an emoji to cover him up). He looked like he was ready to bite into a tasty-looking pastry as he had his wife’s cookbook open in his other hand. He gave a slight smile as he looked back at his wife taking the picture.

Jessie wrote that she’d promised to share another sexy photo of the former NFL player as her book celebrated one week since its release, but she also gushed about his cooking. “To celebrate one week of Just Eat being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo,” she wrote. “So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!”

Jessie’s book boasts over 100 delicious home-cooked recipes. Besides the “cheeky” photo of Eric, she also wrote that she’s been very happy to see all of her fans cook different items at home. “They look gorgeous!!!! Thank you for all the love,” she wrote.

Besides some delicious meals in the kitchen, Jessie and Eric are also preparing to become parents for the fourth time! The “(Can’t Do Life) Without You” singer revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child in an Instagram video on August 22. She showed off her baby bump in a clip set to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” She showed off her baby bump, as she wore a small black dress at the People’s Choice Country Awards back at the end of September. She and Eric looked very happy as she cradled her bump on the red carpet.