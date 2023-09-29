Jessie James Decker Shows off Her Baby Bump in Tiny Black Mini Dress at People’s Choice Country Awards

Image Credit: Allen Clark/NBC

Jessie James Decker was all smiles as she cradled her baby bump on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 28. The singer, 35, looked gorgeous as she sported a tiny black mini-dress showing off the baby bump. She was joined by her husband, Eric Decker, 36, who looked over the moon as he cozied up to her.

Jessie showed off her baby bump in the tiny dress. While the outfit was mostly black, she did have a sparkling, diamond-covered strap across her chest. Eric went for a gray suit over a white t-shirt as he held his wife close. In most of the photos, Jessie was cradling or resting her hands on her baby bump.

The “Should Have Known Better” singer shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram. “Date night with daddy,” she captioned the post. Before leaving, she posted an Instagram Story, showing off her outfit and wrote, “Mama’s ready.” Eric also shared a photo on his Instagram with the caption “Baby mama.”

Jessie presented the Group/Duo of 2023 Award along with Kameron Marlowe. The award was won by Dan + Shay.

The country singer announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram video on August 22. Jessie posted a video showing off her baby bump and captioned the post “Good morning,” and many fans congratulated her on the exciting news. Jessie has been married to the former NFL player since 2013, and they already have three beautiful children. They’re parents to daughter Vivianne Rose, 9, and sons, Eric Thomas II, 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5.

Jessie has joked about the couple’s growing family in interviews in the past. Back in January, she opened up about Eric refusing to get a vasectomy in an interview with Us Weekly. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that [vasectomy] appointment,’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she said, before speaking about the possibility of another baby. “I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that.”