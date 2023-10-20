Hilarie Burton Defends Sophia Bush From Erin Foster’s Cheating Claim

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock / Soul Brother/Shutterstock / Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Hilarie Burton is coming to the defense of her former One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush after Erin Foster claimed her ex Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with Sophia while they were “living together.” “Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” Hilarie wrote via Instagram stories on Friday, October 20. “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!”

“Happy to discuss,” she continued, tagging Erin in the defensive post. “You also deserve truth. There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so f*** it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

The post comes after Erin made the claim on the October 19 episode of her podcast with Sara Foster, The World’s First Podcast. The sisters were recalling the report by purveyors of celeb gossip, DeuxMoi, that Erin and Chad had dated, and that “he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,” a social media post read.

“I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way,” Erin chimed in. “While we were living together. Pretty cool. … I’ve moved on. I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

Erin and Simon Tikman married back in 2019. She dated Chad from 2001-2003, and One Tree Hill co-stars Chad and Sophia famously married in 2005 only to announce a split five months later. Sophia is reportedly now dating Ashlyn Harris after splitting from estranged husband Grant Hughes.

Sophia and Hilarie’s friendship, at least, remains firmly intact. On October 19, Hilarie shared a sweet selfie snuggling up with Sophia, revealing that the former had taken time out to host the latter’s Grimoire Girl book tour stop in Los Angeles. “I am so lucky to have 20 years with this woman who is written on the pages of my personal Grimoire. But the next 20???

We’re just getting started” she captioned the post in part. “Sophia. Lockstep. You and me babe. You are so deeply good. I love you.”