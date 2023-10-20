Erin Foster Claims Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her With Sophia Bush While They Were ‘Living Together’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Erin Foster revisited her past romance with Chad Michael Murray and made a shocking allegation against him. During an October 19 episode of her and sister Sara Foster’s “The World’s First Podcast,” Erin, 41, claimed that Chad, 42, cheated on her with his ex-wife Sophia Bush while they were still “living together.”

While answering a fan’s question about “good” dating stories, the former stars of Barely Famous recalled a time when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi revealed that Erin and Chad once dated, “And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,” their post read.

“I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way,” Erin claimed, before jokingly adding, “While we were living together. Pretty cool. … I’ve moved on. I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

Erin has since found love with husband Simon Tikman. They got married in 2019.

Erin and Chad’s relationship began in 2001. By 2003, their romance fizzled out once he met Sophia, 41, on the set of their CW show, One Tree Hill. Two years later, Chad and Sophia got married in 2005. However, their marriage ultimately didn’t last, as they announced their separation just five months after they exchanged vows. Rumors surfaced that Chad stepped out on Sophia by hooking up with Paris Hilton while shooting the horror film House of Wax. However, the rumors were never verified.

Chad and Sophia’s short-lived marriage made headlines because their One Tree Hill characters had just reconciled. Despite finalizing their divorce in 2006, the ex-spouses continued to work together for three more years until Chad left the show in 2009.

Sophia once opened up about working alongside her ex during an interview with Andy Cohen in 2014, noting that, “[her] job is [her] priority.”

“At the end of the day we’re grownups, and I actually think what’s interesting about it is that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” she explained at the time. “Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so, I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”

