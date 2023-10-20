Britney Spears Reportedly Shades Ex Kevin Federline’s Rap Career in Cheeky Memoir Comments: ‘Bless His Heart’

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, wasn’t too impressed with ex-husband, Kevin Federline‘s previous efforts at a rap career. That’s according to a reported excerpt from her memoir, The Woman in Me, ahead of its October 24 release. According to a source for Us Weekly, the pop legend poked fun at the former dancer, now 45, for taking his attempts to become a rap star “so seriously.” She then reportedly takes a devastatingly cheeky dig in the book. “Bless his heart,” she reportedly writes.

Back in 2005, when the former couple was married, Kevin dropped his single “Ya’ll Ain’t Ready,” followed by the 2006 album Playing With Fire. Britney and Kevin welcomed two sons, Sean and Jayden, after marrying in September of 2004. They parted ways in November of 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2007.

The past week has been filled with stunning information reportedly contained in the book, including a claim that the “Toxic” singer had an abortion after becoming pregnant with ex Justin Timberlake, and an allegation that she enjoyed cocktails with her mom, Lynne Spears, in the eighth grade. She also reportedly shared details of her fleeting passionate romance with actor Collin Farrel, relived her restrictive 13-year conservatorship, and recalled her steamy VMAs kiss with Madonna.

The newest memoir bombshell comes the same day as a blistering statement from Britney on how she feels her new book is being portrayed ahead of its release. And Britney insists she didn’t intend to “offend” anyone with her revelations in the book.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” Britney wrote in part in an Instagram statement on Friday. “That was me then…that is in the past !!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading … that’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago …. I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!!!”