Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Passionate Fling With Colin Farrell After Her Justin Timberlake Breakup

Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Britney Spears opened up about her brief fling with Colin Farrell in a Time magazine excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The “Everytime” singer, 41, revealed that she pursued a relationship with the Irish actor, 47, after her breakup with Justin Timberlake in March 2002. Britney claimed she was having a hard time getting over Justin, 42, who allegedly slept with “six or seven girls” after their split. However, Britney ended up meeting Colin through a “club promoter friend” and immediately took a liking to him.

After visiting Colin on the set of his movie S.W.A.T., Britney said in her book that the pair “had a two-week brawl.” She added, “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.” But when Britney and Colin attended the premiere of his movie The Recruit in January 2003, the singer realized she wasn’t over Justin.

“As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet,” Britney wrote in her book.

At Colin’s movie premiere, he downplayed his relationship with Britney and told reporters that they were “not dating” and were “just mates.” That upset Britney, she recalled in The Woman in Me, and she ended up leaving the premiere “as soon as the paparazzi were gone.” Later in the book, Britney admitted that “for a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time.”

Britney is revealing a lot about her romantic relationships in The Woman in Me, out October 24. She specifically reflects on her relationship with Justin, who she dated from 1999 to 2002 when they were in their late teens and early 20s. According to Britney’s book, the pop star had an abortion while she was with the “Cry Me A River” singer. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Britney wrote in her book. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Furthermore, Britney claimed that she and Justin cheated on each other during their three-year relationship. She said she was unfaithful with with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, but the couple allegedly “agreed to move past” the infidelity. They eventually broke up, and after Britney had a brief fling with Colin, she got married to Kevin Federline and gave birth to their sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17.