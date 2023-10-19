Kris Jenner Jokes Scott Disick Has a ‘Crush’ on Khloe Kardashian: ‘She’s Got All the Characteristics I Want’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian check in on Scott Disick as he continues to deal with back problems stemming from his car accident. In the October 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 67, asks Scott, 40, if he’s dating anybody. Scott reveals that he’s currently single and focusing on his kids.

Kris presses Scott further about finding the “perfect girl.” He turns to Khloé, 39, and jokingly asks how tall she is, which gets a laugh out of the Good American founder. “I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé,” Kris says. “Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé.”

The momager adds, “If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he’s looking for.” Scott goes on to gush about his longtime BFF. “She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute, she’s got all the characteristics I want. That’s what I’m saying,” Scott says about Khloé, and she can’t resist pulling him in for a hug.

He continues, “Obviously, I would never look at Khloe sexually, even though I may joke sometimes. I just need somebody who doesn’t give up on somebody. I have been through, like, a lot of different things. I definitely know I’m not easy, and I’m not perfect.”

Scott dated Khloé’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for nearly a decade. Kourtney and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker and expecting her fourth child. Scott has gone on to date Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and Rebecca Donaldson.

Despite his split from Kourtney, Scott remains close with the KarJenner family. Scott and Khloé are still best friends after all these years, and they continue to find themselves getting into fun shenanigans year after year.

In the episode, Kris and Khloé team up to play matchmaker for Scott. Penelope chimes in and says she wants her dad to date someone “older” than his usual type. The 11-year-old wants her dad to find someone who has a “good personality.” She adds, “Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym also.”

Penelope just wants to see her dad happy. “I want him to have a girlfriend,” she declares. New episodes of The Kardashians season 4 premiere Thursdays on Hulu.