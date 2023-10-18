Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Hilariously Reveal Spicy Pepper Incident That Burned Private Parts: ‘Very Dangerous’

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/BEI/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa, 53, and Mark Consuelos, 52, had the audience laughing about a spicy pepper incident that one of their friends went through, on the latest episode of Live With Kelly & Mark. The conversation started when the show’s executive producer brought out a bowl of habaneros, Page Six reported. The actress-turned-host was going to try a viral trend that involved putting the peppers up to her lips to make them appear bigger, but her concerned husband advised her to not participate because it would be “very dangerous.”

“Once you touch these things, and you touch something else…,” he said, while pointing to many parts of his body. He added that peppers are “very irritating” and can even be “very, very dangerous,” before Kelly mentioned their friend, Kyle. “Yes, remember when Kyle made his guacamole and accidentally touched the spicy peppers?” she asked.

“And then he touched his no-no place!” Mark quickly replied. “That was the day the barbecue was canceled,” Kelly hilariously added.

Kelly and Mark’s latest story isn’t the first memorable one they’ve told since becoming co-hosts earlier this year. The lovebirds are known for being open about epic and funny moments that happen in their lives, including the two times when their daughter Lola, 22, accidentally walked in on them having sex. Kelly first talked about the walk-ins on her talk show when her co-host was Ryan Seacrest back in 2019, and then again on her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera in August.

The doting mother told Ryan about the second time Lola walked in, which was on her 16th birthday. After seeing what she couldn’t unsee, the teen apparently said, “Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?” outside of her parents’ bedroom.

The first walk-in happened on Lola’s 8th birthday, and Kelly reminisced about that time, on an episode of her podcast. “I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did,” Kelly said about Mark, when recalling the memory. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”