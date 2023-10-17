Scarlett Johansson Says She’s ‘Excited’ for Husband Colin Jost to Return to ‘SNL’: ‘They’re Incredible’

Image Credit: mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson is glad to see her husband, Colin Jost, back behind the “Weekend Update” desk, after the writers’ strike. The Lost in Translation actress, 38, admitted that she was happy to see Colin, 41, and all the Saturday Night Live writers go back to work in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 16.

Following the WGA writers’ strike, Scarlett said she was happy to see them all return to studio 8H to make people laugh. “I’m really excited for all the writers and all the performers at SNL. They’ve been like desperate to get back to work doing what they love,” she said.

As Colin and Scarlett are parents to two-year-old son Cosmo, the actress did say that him going back to work has been “an adjustment in the household,” after the strike. “That schedule is so crazy. But it’s always exciting to see those guys. They’re incredible, and we need them now more than ever,” she said. Scarlett also has a nine-year-old daughter Rose from her past marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett has been married to Colin since 2020, and the pair seem very happy as they raise their toddler. She explained that plenty of laughter and talking about their feelings is key to a successful marriage in a June interview with CBS Mornings. “I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check-in,” she said. “He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”

As a comic, Colin has occasionally made reference to his wife while on SNL, like when he joked about defending Scarlett following the infamous Will Smith slap. The couple also co-starred in a hilarious ad for Amazon’s Alexa during the 2022 Super Bowl.