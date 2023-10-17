Olivia Wilde Reacts to Fan Backlash Over Her Comment About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde insisted that she “meant no harm” when she took a dig at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, reacted to the backlash she received from fans after sharing a comment about the new couple.

“I meant no harm,” she told paparazzi on October 16, according to Daily Mail. Olivia then added, “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things.”

The statement in question was when Olivia shared a tweet via her Instagram Stories earlier this month, which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

Immediately, Swifties and other online critics roasted the Lazarus Effect actress. Some even referred to Olivia’s past relationship with Taylor’s ex Harry Styles, whom Olivia dated from 2020 to 2022.

Olivia Wilde Faces Huge Backlash Over ‘Hypocritical’ Taylor Swift Dig 👀 pic.twitter.com/WLsCeGpDKM — Millie-Rose Burton (@Milliesmemes) October 9, 2023

“I get it but like also … who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t? one fan tweeted, adding, “I don’t remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.” Another chimed in, “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something?”

A separate X user went so far as to write, “LMAO and what has Olivia Wilde done for climate change??? Literally nothing. Such a freaking hypocrite what a joke [sic].”

Olivia isn’t the only celebrity who has publicly weighed in on Taylor, 33, and Travis’ newfound romance. Many public figures have expressed their support, including Katy Perry and Jana Kramer.

Taylor and Travis — who have now been dubbed “Traylor” according to countless social media users — are Hollywood and the NFL’s latest “it” couple. Their budding love story started back in July when the football player, 34, tried to give his phone number to the “I Can See You” artist backstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts. Though she wasn’t able to meet him at the time, they apparently reconnected sometime later, and Taylor was spotted attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game in late September to cheer on the tight end.

So far, the “Love Story” singer has attended three Chiefs games throughout the season. Not only that, but she and the athlete were spotted holding hands in New York City after both made brief cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. The following day, Taylor and Travis were seen enjoying another dinner date in the bustling city on October 15.