Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was Like Caring For a Second Baby in Eye-Opening New Comments

Image Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Julia Fox, 33, admitted dating Kanye West, 46, was like caring for a second baby, in a new interview. The actress, who was in a relationship with the rapper for one month, appeared on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new memoir, Down the Drain, and talked about the experience of the romance.

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” she explained. “I had my son [Valentino] and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

Julia shares Valentino, 2, with her ex Peter Artemiev, and said he is her number one priority. “Ultimately I cannot put anybody else first,” she added in the interview. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

Julia also opened up about how she was shocked how fast her relationship with Kanye, whom she dated in January 2022, went public and how much attention it got. “When I first met him, I literally thought nobody would ever hear about it, because a lot of the time you date these celebrities but they’re very hush-hush and they’re like, ‘Don’t post a picture in my bathroom.’ So I kinda just thought it would be a secret,” she explained. “So when it suddenly got mysteriously leaked, it wasn’t me, I really was just not expecting that at all, and then I just embraced it. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do the fashion, I’ll wear the clothes. I’ll do what he says.’”

“He did want me to be bigger. He did, like when I’d be getting a lot of press he was thrilled,” Julia also said about her celebrity status at the time. “That’s the thing about him when he has a vision for someone, he gets very obsessed with the vision, and it becomes almost like his little project, his little masterpiece in a way.”

As far as whether or not she’s dating someone now, Julia revealed that she’s single and happy that way. “I have, like, sworn off men. I just — if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” she said.