Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang, 32, Walked Down Aisle by Mom Valerie Bertinelli During Wedding to Andraia Allsop

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Wolfgang Van Halen is a married man! The son of the late Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli said “I do” with Andraia Allsop in a romantic wedding held in front of 90 close family and friends at their Los Angeles, CA home on Sunday, People reported. The groom was also walked down the aisle by his proud mom to a song his late dad wrote for him as he wore an all black suit and tie and matching shoes. The bride wore a gorgeous fitted Eva Lendel white lace gown with long sleeves and a low neck line and had her long hair curled and down as she carried a bouquet of white flowers.

“Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together,” Andraia told the outlet about the small wedding. “The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven’t been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love.”

The exact location of the ceremony was in the couple’s living room, where they could “have privacy and just have our moment together with everyone,” Andraia added. The reception was held outside in the backyard with string lights and florals.

The wedding was officiated by one of Wolfgang’s closest family friends, whom he’s known for “almost three decades at this point.” He’s also “the dad of one of my best men and he’s just an important guy in our life,” Wolfgang said. Andraia walked down the aisle to Dean Martin‘s “Everybody Loves Somebody” and made her grandmother one of the flower girls.

“Back in March, my grandfather passed away, but when he and my grandma got married early 1990s, I was about 3, and so I was their flower girl,” she shared. “So I thought it would be fitting and just a nice little moment to have my mom’s mom and my dad’s mom be our flower girls.”

As far as the song Eddie, who died of throat cancer at the age of 65 in 2020, wrote for Wolfgang, the proud son said “it’s an instrumental piece called 316,” and called it “a nice way to include my dad.” Before the wedding, the couple also said they had planned to leave an empty chair at the ceremony as a way to honor Eddie.

Valerie gushed over her son’s nuptials with Andraia, whom he has been with for eight years. “It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives,” she told People. “They really ‘get’ one another. Their humor is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space and they’re just so comfortable together.”