Wolfgang Van Halen Remembers Dad Eddie With Sweet Throwback Photo 3 Days After His Death

Wolfgang Van Halen once again paid tribute to his legendary father, Eddie, three days after the guitarist and songwriter passed away on October 6. See his son’s moving throwback photo.

Wolfgang Van Halen continues to pay tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, following his tragic death at the age of 65 on October 6. In the latest remembrance that Wolfgang, 29, shared to his Instagram account, the bassist simply posted an old photo of himself as a youngster with his doting father by his side.

The black and white image featured Eddie reading a story to his little boy, whom he shared with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli. As Wolfgang clearly looked away from his father at the flashing camera, his dad did the sweetest thing. Eddie raised his head to give little Wolfgang a kiss on his cheek. The image was completely adorable, and likely brought back fond memories for Wolfgang.

Sadly, Wolfgang’s time with his father came to an end when the founding member of rock band Van Halen passed away following an intense battle with throat cancer. The day of his father’s passing, Wolfgang took to Instagram and shared another black and white image of his father in a candid moment where the camera caught the rock star simply laughing. His caption to the image was completely heartbreaking.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang began the caption to the post. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

As more friends and colleagues learned the news of Eddie’s passing, they shared their own tributes and remembrances. On October 8, Valerie Bertinelli, to whome Eddie was married from 1981-2007 shared a collection of intimate photos and video from their time together. Eddie’s widow, Janie, also mourned the rock star on Twitter, saying, “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. So instead, I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.”