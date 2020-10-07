Eddie Van Halen’s Wife, Janie, Mourns Him In 1st Message Since Death: I Feel ‘Such Sadness’

Janie Van Halen penned a tribute to her husband, Eddie Van Halen, one day after his tragic death. She wrote that saying goodbye to her love was the ‘hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.’

Eddie Van Halen‘s widow says that her heart “shattered into a million pieces” after the rocker died on October 6. Janie Van Halen, 50, penned a beautiful tribute to her late husband on Twitter, one day after his death from throat cancer, and her anguish was palpable. Janie and Eddie had been married for 11 years before he was taken from her too soon.

My husband, my love, my Peep,

My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and pic.twitter.com/ayyk0OA3KF — Janie Van Halen (@JanieVanHalen) October 7, 2020

love that will always be. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.

Love, your PooPee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Janie Van Halen (@JanieVanHalen) October 7, 2020

“My husband, my love, my Peep,” Janie began her letter to her late husband. “My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. So instead, I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee,” she ended her message. Janie was there by Eddie’s bedside as he passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was accompanied by Eddie’s son and Van Halen bandmate, 29-year-old Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as Eddie’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli (Wolf’s mother), and his brother, Alexander Van Halen.

Valerie penned a moving tribute to her ex-husband hours after his death. After first tweeting the death announcement written by Wolf, she wrote in a statement of her own, “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.” She accompanied the post with a photo of herself and Eddie cradling baby Wolf