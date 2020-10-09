Valerie Bertinelli Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen With Pics Of ‘The Night We 1st Met’ & More

Valerie Bertinelli paid tribute to her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, with personal photos from their relationship, ranging from the moment they met, to as happy parents of their son.

Valerie Bertinelli continued sharing sweet memories of ex-husband Eddie Van Halen on social media, two days after his tragic death from throat cancer. The Hot in Cleveland star, 60, posted a number of beautiful photos from their romance and marriage to her Instagram Stories on October 8, compiled into a slideshow. The 1982 Van Halen song “Cathedral”, which features Eddie’s masterful guitar skills, plays in the backgroun.

The first photo is captioned “the night we met,” and shows an ecstatic, 20-year-old Valerie hugging the rock god in 1980. Valerie’s brothers had begged her to go to a Van Halen show, hoping that her status as the star of One Day at a Time would get them backstage access. Who knew what that fateful day would wind up bringing? The second image shows Valerie chilling with Eddie in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The photo, featuring a goofy Eddie eating M&Ms, was taken in August 1980 — likely on a tour stop. Valerie followed that with a photo of herself cuddling up to her sweetheart on Christmas 1980, just four months before they got married. One year later, she’s backstage again as Van Halen rocks the LA Forum. The newlyweds look ecstatic, cuddling on a couch with the biggest grins on their faces.

She concluded with a photo from 1993, showing that they took their toddler son, Wolfgang Van Halen for a ride on the carousel at Central Park, in New York City. Valerie and Eddie would ultimately split in 2001, finalizing their divorce in 2007. But they remained dedicated co-parents to Wolf — now Van Halen’s bassist — and good friends. They even attended each other’s respective weddings to second wife Janie Van Halen (2009), and second husband Tom Vitale (2011).

Valerie mourned Eddie with a beautiful statement on October 6, sharing a studio photo of herself and Eddie holding baby Wolf. “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,” Valerie wrote as the caption. “You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”