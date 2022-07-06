Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Engaged 21 Months After His Passing: See Photo Announcement

No better time to get engaged than the summer! Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang announced that he’s engaged on his social media on Wednesday, July 6. The “Don’t Back Down” rocker shared the exciting news with a selfie alongside his wife-to-be Andraia Allsop with her ring on full display. Naturally, he captioned the picture with “She said yes,” and a series of red heart emojis.

While Wolf, 31, has followed in his dad’s footsteps and started a hard rock project all his own, his fiancée seems to keep herself more private. Her Instagram profile says that she’s a software engineer, and she has a separate account dedicated to photography, which has plenty of shots of her future-husband’s band Mammoth WVH.

Naturally, tons of folks from the rock world congratulated Wolfie on his engagement, like Heart singer Nancy Wilson, who wrote “Woo” with a few heart emojis. Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy also shared his well-wishes. “Congrats,” he wrote. “All the best to you bro!!” His mom Valerie Bertinelli also shared the engagement photo on her Instagram Story. She also tweeted that she was “So happy” for her son.

Other than wedding planning, Wolfgang has an upcoming tour in November with Mammoth that’ll take him and the band throughout Europe until December. The tour comes after his 2021 self-titled debut, where the multi-instrumentalist wrote and recorded the whole thing.

The news of Wolf’s engagement came nearly two years after his dad Eddie passed away in October 2020, following a battle with throat cancer. Since the “Jump” guitarist’s passing, Wolfgang has paid tribute to his dad on a number of occasions, including an emotional post on Instagram on the rocker’s birthday in January 2021. ” I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts,” he wrote at the time. “Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different. Love and miss you beyond words, Pop.”