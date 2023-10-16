Whoopi Goldberg Gifts Pope Francis ‘Sister Act’ Merch: ‘I’m Trying to Bring the Sisters Into the 21st Century’

Image Credit: Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg opened up about sharing a very special moment with Pope Francis on The View on Monday, October 16. She revealed that she’d given him some merch from her classic musical comedy Sister Act, and he spoke about how important it is to make people laugh. The comedian revealed that she was incredibly moved to have that special moment with him.

Whoopi’s View co-hosts revealed that the Pope had actually requested that she bring him some Sister Act merchandise. In the clip, a priest and translator asked her if she’d brought something to give the pope, and she revealed that it was some swag from her beloved movie. As she showed Francis the artwork, he pointed out the red shoes that she wore as a nun. “We’re trying to help bring the sisters into the 21st century,” she said. “It’s silly.”

WHOOPI MEETS WITH POPE FRANCIS: #WhoopiGoldberg tells us about her trip to the Vatican last week to meet with Pope Francis and calls it an "extraordinary experience"! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hlPgFixhv4 — The View (@TheView) October 16, 2023

After giving the pope the gift, he told Whoopi that spreading joy through laughter was a virtue. “One of the best things you can do for people is to help them to have joy and to make them laugh,” he said. Besides giving him the Sister Act swag, Whoopi also got a chance to tell Francis “thank you for everything.” He had told her that she was “very important.” She looked emotional and told him, “Not as important as you.”

After showing the clip, Whoopi did joke that as he talked about spreading joy, she thought about her View co-host Joy Behar. “When he said ‘keep bringing joy,’ I wanted to say, ‘Oh no, I forgot her,'” she quipped, and all the ladies laughed.

Before showing their meeting, Whoopi also spoke about how she appreciated Francis and his progressive point-of-view. “He was quite amazing. He is exactly what I hoped he would be, which is a pope for all people regardless of religion, which I really appreciated,” she said. “I wanted to thank him for all of my gay friends and for all of my divorced friends, because he basically has said, ‘Listen, God loves you no matter what. Come back to the church.'”

As the women continued to discuss Whoopi’s meeting, she remarked that she felt very fortunate for everything she’s accomplished, and she thinks there may be some form of divine intervention. I feel like somebody up there likes me,” she said, pointing upward.

Whoopi’s trip to The Holy See comes as she’s been teasing the long-anticipated Sister Act 3. The comic has had the third film of her nun-inspired musical comedy in the works for some time. The original film hit theaters in 1992 with a sequel the following year.