Travis Barker Reveals Graphic Bloody Hand Injury Following Blink-182’s England Concert

Is music painful? Apparently, it was for Travis Barker during Blink-182’s concert in Manchester, England, over the weekend. The 47-year-old drummer shared a graphic photo to his Instagram Stories of a bloody hand injury he sustained.

The image had no caption but showed the gnarly gash across most of the fingers on his left hand. In a separate Story, Travis snapped a photo of his black jeans that appeared to have been stained with his blood. It’s currently unclear how he was injured on stage, but the “All the Small Things” musician has endured a few medical setbacks over the past few weeks.

In late September, Travis confirmed he contracted COVID-19 right before his and wife Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower took place. The Disneyland-themed party was socially distanced as a result. That month, the rockstar also announced he had “an episode of trigeminal neuralgia” via an X post. He jokingly added that because of his health hurdles, he can “pretty much handle anything God throws at [him].”

Earlier that month, Blink-182 postponed their European tour because Travis had to rush home for an “urgent family matter,” which turned out to be an emergency natal surgery for his wife, 44. After a few days of silence, Kourtney released a public statement confirming that she and their baby had recovered.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” the Kardashians star wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a photo of her holding Travis’ hand. “I’m eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Following her hospitalization, Kourtney told Vanity Fair Italia that the procedure was “terrifying” but noted that she wasn’t ready to share the full experience yet.

“And I feel that sooner or later I will go into details because I hope that you can help others, but today, I don’t feel ready yet because it was really scary,” she told the publication.